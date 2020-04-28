Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Marriott International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $123.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.16.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

