Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 97.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,714,000 after buying an additional 118,989 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after buying an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

NYSE NVS opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $204.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

