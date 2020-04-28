Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BP by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 116.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BP plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

