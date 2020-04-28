Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $293.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.23. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

