Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $119,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 200.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $297.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

