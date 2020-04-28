Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $541.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,415 shares of company stock worth $17,232,259 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

