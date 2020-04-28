DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.