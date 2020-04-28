Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Trading Up 9.1% After Earnings Beat

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $63.51 and last traded at $63.10, approximately 374,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 223,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Dorman Products from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.