Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $370.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Domino’s Pizza from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.07.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $362.03 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $387.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.84 and its 200-day moving average is $301.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.