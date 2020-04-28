Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $370.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Domino’s Pizza from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.07.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $362.03 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $387.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.84 and its 200-day moving average is $301.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.
In other news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
