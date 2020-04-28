Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.89

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.89 and traded as low as $48.79. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises shares last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 364,551 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.07.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

