Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $16.45, approximately 156,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 124,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

DMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $207.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Digimarc had a negative net margin of 142.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.44%. The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 722,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 194,183 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 844,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 113,985 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 296,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 101,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

