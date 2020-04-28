Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report sales of $59.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.05 million to $77.50 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,816.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $266.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $346.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $194.80 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $331.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $305,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $408,356.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,009 shares of company stock worth $2,085,022 in the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $21,852,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 824,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 879,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

