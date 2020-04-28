Diageo (LON:DGE) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,200 ($28.94) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,800 ($36.83).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective (down from GBX 3,480 ($45.78)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,877.65 ($37.85).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 27.25 ($0.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,546.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,982.64. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Insiders bought a total of 328 shares of company stock worth $867,654 in the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

