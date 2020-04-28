DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Reduced by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of DexCom worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $1,518,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $335.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 181.66, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.31. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.63 and a 52-week high of $344.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total value of $162,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,559 shares of company stock valued at $27,738,836. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.24.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

