Devro plc (LON:DVO) Insider Steve Good Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Devro plc (LON:DVO) insider Steve Good acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £29,600 ($38,937.12).

Devro stock opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The firm has a market cap of $244.11 million and a PE ratio of -6.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.88. Devro plc has a 12 month low of GBX 124.80 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 222 ($2.92).

Devro (LON:DVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.20 ($0.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.36%.

DVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Devro from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

