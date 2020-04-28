Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $86.00.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.39.
NYSE COF opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
