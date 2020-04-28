Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $86.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.39.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.