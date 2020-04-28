Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on the stock.

GYS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

LON:GYS opened at GBX 8.87 ($0.12) on Friday. Gamesys Group has a one year low of GBX 482.50 ($6.35) and a one year high of GBX 885.96 ($11.65). The company has a market cap of $947.56 million and a P/E ratio of 86.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 724.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 725.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.