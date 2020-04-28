Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €5.68 ($6.60).

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €6.14 ($7.14) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.03.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

