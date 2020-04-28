Desjardins Weighs in on Rogers Communications’ Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

