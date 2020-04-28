Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 14 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,404.82.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,376.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,025.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,900.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.