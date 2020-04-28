Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,170 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 62.7% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $4,037,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

