Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 41,614 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,614 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.