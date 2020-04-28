Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $204.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

