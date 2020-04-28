Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 26,518 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

