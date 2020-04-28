Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,573,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

Shares of FDX opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.67 and a 200 day moving average of $144.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

