Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,424 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $222.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.90. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

