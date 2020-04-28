Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $149.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

