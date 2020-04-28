Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

