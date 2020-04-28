Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,713,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $297.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.82. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

