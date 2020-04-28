Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $242.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

