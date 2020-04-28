Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 421,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.