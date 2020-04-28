Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,053,000.

IJR stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

