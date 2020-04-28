Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 82,641 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

