Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

