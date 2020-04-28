Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 644 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

NYSE KO opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

