Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belfer Management LLC grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 3,535,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 658,587 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,088,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,911 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,824,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 772,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 404,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 240,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 29,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $108,815.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at $245,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at $178,003.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

