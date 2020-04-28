Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP John O. Muse acquired 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,716.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips acquired 2,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of DAR opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

