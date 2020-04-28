DA Davidson Cuts Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target to $9.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.64.
Shares of TUFN opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.36 million and a PE ratio of -7.61.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.
Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile
Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.
