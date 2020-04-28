DA Davidson Cuts Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target to $9.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of TUFN opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.36 million and a PE ratio of -7.61.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.