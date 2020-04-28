CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.44. CytRx shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 3,981 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CytRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get CytRx alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.