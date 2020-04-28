Cypress Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

V stock opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

