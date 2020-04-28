Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $10 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

