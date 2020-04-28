CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 154.5% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

NYSE:CVS opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

