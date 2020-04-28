CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 4.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $178,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 65.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 35.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

