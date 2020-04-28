Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on the stock to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.57. Curo Group shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 3,547,846 shares traded.

CURO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Curo Group alerts:

In other news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger W. Dean acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,452.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,822 shares of company stock worth $26,966,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curo Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Curo Group by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $267.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 271.21%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Curo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.