Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Cummins worth $23,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $151.44 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

