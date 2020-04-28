Cumberland Advisors Inc. Invests $23.78 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,784,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $288.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.04 and its 200 day moving average is $305.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

