Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,428,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,726,000 after acquiring an additional 428,666 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,122,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after acquiring an additional 296,832 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,120,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 796.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,123,000 after buying an additional 1,241,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

