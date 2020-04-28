Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 660 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $348.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.45. The firm has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

