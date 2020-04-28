Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,997,000 after acquiring an additional 84,976 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after acquiring an additional 618,654 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,399,000 after acquiring an additional 512,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,797 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.