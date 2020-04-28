Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 235.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 68.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 27.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 151,187 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

